Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $113.08. 6,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.50. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

