Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.19 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.