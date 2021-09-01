Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 178,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685,678. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 1,374,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

