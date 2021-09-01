Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Hold

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

FLXN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,767. The company has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

