Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

