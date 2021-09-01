Zacks Investment Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 329,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Getty Realty by 94,107.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 670.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

