Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

LTCH opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Latch has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $35,233,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $29,350,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

