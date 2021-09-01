Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Hold

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVAC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth $2,538,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

