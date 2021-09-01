Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.88. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $54,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

