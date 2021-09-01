Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $10.88 on Monday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $680.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
