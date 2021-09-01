Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $10.88 on Monday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $680.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $6,457,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

