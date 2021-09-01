ZeuxCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $209,094.93 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00834306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048811 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

