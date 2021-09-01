Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $92.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,966,243,777 coins and its circulating supply is 11,674,776,624 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

