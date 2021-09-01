ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 29th total of 591,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

