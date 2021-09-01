Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $369.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $464.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.91.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.20. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

