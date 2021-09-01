ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 314,966 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

ZI opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,465,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

