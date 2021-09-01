ZUM TOKEN Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $621,165.29 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.00623260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,334,839,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,255,104,088 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

