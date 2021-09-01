Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HNI were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in HNI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HNI Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

