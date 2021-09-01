Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

