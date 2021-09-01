Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stride were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

