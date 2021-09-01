Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $210,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1,285.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 76,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

