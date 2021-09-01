Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

