Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 765 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Calix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE CALX opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

