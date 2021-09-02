-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a P/E ratio of 116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

