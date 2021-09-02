-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 123,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $310.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

