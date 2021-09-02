-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.