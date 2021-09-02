$0.14 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

PNNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 324,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,058. The stock has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 587,519 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

