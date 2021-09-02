$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

