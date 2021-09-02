$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

DocuSign stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.94. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

