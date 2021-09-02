-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 268%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.