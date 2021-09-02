-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 280,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,329. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

