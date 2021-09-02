$0.47 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kemper by 114,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

