$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 567.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,647. The firm has a market cap of $868.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

