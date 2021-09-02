$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CCNE opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

