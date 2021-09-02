$0.88 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

