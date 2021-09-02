$0.94 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 287,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,395. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

