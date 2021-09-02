$10.21 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $10.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 million to $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. 44,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,413,412. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

