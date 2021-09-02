10,000 Shares in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 77,832 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 70,985 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SURF shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

