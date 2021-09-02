10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $188.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $179.54 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,491,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

