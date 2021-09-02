$116.20 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $116.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $445.50 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $710.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.47.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

