$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $162.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.29. 32,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,637. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.39 and a 200-day moving average of $254.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

