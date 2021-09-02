$165.03 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce sales of $165.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $650.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.37 million, with estimates ranging from $694.40 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of COR traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 232,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,520. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $151.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.