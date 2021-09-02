$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $18.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.22 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $87.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,681. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of -956.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

