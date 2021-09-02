1,817 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,993. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.