1MillionNFTs Market Capitalization Tops $558,797.83 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $558,797.83 and approximately $1.04 million worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 185.6% higher against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00009405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00156761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.50 or 0.07542894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.10 or 0.99676743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00808096 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

