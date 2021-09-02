$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the highest is $2.66 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth about $15,896,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $16,980,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 10,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,729. The company has a market cap of $806.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

