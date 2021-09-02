20,966 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

