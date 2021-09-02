$23.30 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $26.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 714.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZGNX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.80. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,389. The stock has a market cap of $827.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 108,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

