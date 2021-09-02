$240.49 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to post sales of $240.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.80 million and the lowest is $240.17 million. Invacare reported sales of $211.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $913.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $912.06 million to $915.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.01 million, with estimates ranging from $939.40 million to $952.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

IVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invacare by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 2,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,701. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

