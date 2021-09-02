24,200 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

OAS stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.