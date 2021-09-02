$25.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report $25.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $28.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $83.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEV. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of LEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 605,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,876. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

